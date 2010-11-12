Android Apps for India

Till now, we have done two posts on various applications that would be of use to specifically Indians users, but never found substantially good applications. Either the application were a RSS bundle or just random.

Finally we have found applications that can be categorized worthy of at least a try and come from good/official developers, which makes them less bug-prone and workable on most of the Android smartphones.

But, still we are disappointed; there is very little effort from Indian developers to create good Android applications.

1. Mobiesta-your mobile fun guide

App Description from Publisher: Mobiesta- “your mobile fun guide” gets you details of latest happenings and buzz around the city. It gives exclusive information on 9 exciting categories from Shopping to Food and Music to Movies and more. Currently running in India for Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai – Needs Android 2.1 or more

2. TaazzaGO for India:

App Description from Publisher: TaazzaGO helps you discover things around you. Find local news in over 1 Lakh localities, city news for over 40 top cities & find 100’s of shopping deals/coupons near you.

– News from leading publishers, blogs

– Deals from the largest providers in India

– Latest weather

– Share with Facebook & Twitter,Offline reading

3. NDTV

App Description from Publisher: Get the latest news and much more from India’s most respected and largest private television network.

The official NDTV Android app brings you stories and videos from the NDTV studios in India. Award-winning journalists and technology combine to report on Politics, Business, Cricket and Bollywood.

4. Delhi Tube AR Lite

App Description from Publisher: Application with augmented reality, developed by GEOMOBILE, to facilitate the use of public transport.

Easily find your means of transport, plan your route & enjoy augmented reality when looking for the closest Delhi metro stops.

5. Indian Railway Schedule

App Description from Publisher: Latest update on Indian Trains arrival and departure time schedule. The App enables users to quickly get train arrival/departure status

6. Bollywood Hungama

App Description from Publisher: India’s No. 1 Bollywood portal is now available on your Mobile! Get in to know the latest news, gossip, celeb wallpapers, movie reviews etc

If you know about any other good application for India Android users, pl drop the application name in comments.