Android Apps for India

Till now, we have done two posts on various applications that would be of use to specifically Indians users, but never found substantially good applications. Either the application were a RSS bundle or just random.

Finally we have found applications that can be categorized worthy of at least a try and come from good/official developers, which makes them less bug-prone and workable on most of the Android smartphones.

But, still we are disappointed; there is very little effort from Indian developers to create good Android applications.

1. Mobiesta-your mobile fun guide

App Description from Publisher: Mobiesta- “your mobile fun guide” gets you details of latest happenings and buzz around the city. It gives exclusive information on 9 exciting categories from Shopping to Food and Music to Movies and more. Currently running in India for Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai – Needs Android 2.1 or more

2. TaazzaGO for India:

App Description from Publisher: TaazzaGO helps you discover things around you. Find local news in over 1 Lakh localities, city news for over 40 top cities & find 100’s of shopping deals/coupons near you.

– News from leading publishers, blogs

– Deals from the largest providers in India

– Latest weather

– Share with Facebook & Twitter,Offline reading

3. NDTV

App Description from Publisher: Get the latest news and much more from India’s most respected and largest private television network.

The official NDTV Android app brings you stories and videos from the NDTV studios in India. Award-winning journalists and technology combine to report on Politics, Business, Cricket and Bollywood.

4. Delhi Tube AR Lite

App Description from Publisher: Application with augmented reality, developed by GEOMOBILE, to facilitate the use of public transport.

Easily find your means of transport, plan your route & enjoy augmented reality when looking for the closest Delhi metro stops.

5. Indian Railway Schedule

App Description from Publisher: Latest update on Indian Trains arrival and departure time schedule. The App enables users to quickly get train arrival/departure status

6. Bollywood Hungama

App Description from Publisher: India’s No. 1 Bollywood portal is now available on your Mobile! Get in to know the latest news, gossip, celeb wallpapers, movie reviews etc

If you know about any other good application for India Android users, pl drop the application name in comments.

  • Best application for train information It tells coach position, ticket booking, pnr status check, platform number, train delay and all minute information that you need while travelling. Very fast and accurate results. I have been using many applications as I travel a lot, but find this application flawless and precise. It even saves your searches for offline referring of train schedule.

  • Chaitanya

    I think U for got Newshunt….

  • ya ofcourse irctc is also gud in this android app

  • I heard that there is an IRCTC app to book rail tickets

    • Gaurav Shukla

      @Keshav There is no IRCTC App available for Android. We wish there was one.

  • Hello Gaurav,

    Thanks for writing about TaazzaGO. Means a lot to us that we fit into your shortlist of apps. We strive on being the hyperlocal app to goto. We have loads to do to increase density of news sources amongst other things.

    Per your quote:
    “But, still we are disappointed; there is very little effort from Indian developers to create good Android applications.”
    – if there is something that we could do to improve the standard of our app, pls let us know.

    You will see major strides & exciting announcements on our app in the next few days!

    – Team Taazza