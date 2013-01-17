Music Streaming Android apps for India [Top Five]

With the launch of Gaana.com app yesterday, we thought it was a good time to look at Google Play to find out top five music streaming apps that fulfil the needs of Indian Android users. We looked for apps that stream Bollywood songs along with songs from South-Indian film industry, and if they also stream international music that is just cherry on the cake.

So, here are the top five music-streaming Android apps for Indians:

Gaana: Released 24 hours ago, this app from Times Internet Limited, offers songs in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and 21 other languages. The interface is simple and decent. It also allows users to login to their accounts and listen to saved playlists, songs and albums. You can share music on social media or check what your friends are listing.

Size : 3.1MB

: 3.1MB Support : Android 2.2 or above

: Android 2.2 or above Version : 1.0

: 1.0 Download from Google Play

Average Rating: 4.1



Saavn- Hindi & Bollywood Songs: This official app of the popular music streaming website Saavn.com offers Bollywood, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Gujarati music. The app interface is nice and similar to Gaana, Saavn app also allows you to sign in your account to access saved playlists, stations, and favourites directly from the app.

Size : 951KB

: 951KB Support : Android 1.6 or above

: Android 1.6 or above Version : 1.6.0

: 1.6.0 Download from Google Play

Average Rating: 4.4

Dhingana – Hindi Songs & Bollywood Music: Yet another official app from a popular music site – Dhingana, the app offers Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Bhojpuri songs. Like other music apps, Dhingana also gives access to saved playlists and ability to share them over Facebook. Interface is simple but sleek and very fast.

Size : 2.7MB

: 2.7MB Support : Android 2.2 or above

: Android 2.2 or above Version : 3.5.92

: 3.5.92 Download from Google Play

Average Rating: 4.3/5

Raaga Hindi Tamil Telugu songs: Official app from Raaga.com, it offers songs from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bhojpuri and 11 more languages. The app interface is slightly sluggish but it is not such a deal-breaker. The app also gives access to My Raaga, which includes your saved playlists and more. Raaga also provides a version of its music app for Google TV users, which is a first.

Size : 636K

: 636K Support : Android 2.1 or above

: Android 2.1 or above Version : 1.13

: 1.13 Download from Google Play

Average Rating: 4.3

Zyngl – Bollywood Hindi Songs & Videos: A surprisingly nice app, which offers both Bollywood songs and videos. The app interface is great, but app takes a lot of time buffering the songs compared to other apps. You can also login using your Facebook credentials to save playlists or favourite songs/videos.