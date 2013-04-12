As promised, Facebook has released Facebook Home in Google Play Store just now. Currently supported only on select devices, Facebook Home can be downloaded from here. As, it is rolling-out slowly, it might take some time to appear on your phone.

Update: Turns out Facebook Home is only available in United States at launch, as Facebook notes in the help documentation of Facebook Home.

According to Facebook, Facebook Home is compatible with HTC One X, HTC One X+, Samsung GALAXY S III and Samsung GALAXY Note II, and more devices will be added in the upcoming weeks.

What is Facebook Home?

Facebook Book is a home-screen replacement application or in simpler words ‘a launcher’ for your Android phone. It replaces your existing launcher – whether it is HTC Sense or Samsung Touchwiz – with a Facebook-centric UI.

Facebook Home includes some key features like Cover Feed, Chat Heads, Notifications and App launcher.

Here is how Facebook describes each section of Facebook Home:

Cover feed: Glance at your phone for photos and posts from your Facebook News Feed.

Glance at your phone for photos and posts from your Facebook News Feed. Chat heads: Send and receive texts and Facebook messages in one place. Open, close and drag chat heads around your screen to keep chatting while you’re using other apps.

Send and receive texts and Facebook messages in one place. Open, close and drag chat heads around your screen to keep chatting while you’re using other apps. Notifications: See news as it happens with bigger, bolder notifications on your home screen.

See news as it happens with bigger, bolder notifications on your home screen. App launcher: Get right to your favorite apps and post to Facebook from the same place.

How to get Facebook Home?

Similar to any other Android app, Facebook Home is available in Google Play. If you are using the latest version of Official Facebook app (which is also a requirement for Facebook Home), the app will notify you about the availability of Facebook Home and if you want you can install it. You will also need the latest version of Facebook Messenger app on your Android phone to run Facebook Home.

Or, you can directly go to Google Play and download Facebook Home on your Android phone.

After you have installed Facebook Home on your phone, the next time you will press “Home” button on your phone, Android will ask whether you want to use Facebook Home or your existing launcher. you can choose Facebook Home and start using it.

Why can’t I install Facebook Home on my Android phone/ tablet?

Probably because it is not currently supported for your phone and as far as tablets are concerned – the tablet-specific version of Facebook Home will be released in the coming months.

Are there any Android phones that will come with Facebook Home pre-installed?

Yes, HTC is launching its HTC First Android phone with Facebook Home today in United States. It will later be released in France and UK, there is currently no word on the launch in other regions. Sony, Samsung, Huawei and a bunch of other companies are also reportedly working on Facebook Home devices.

If you have installed Facebook Home on your Android phone, do let us know about the experience in comments.