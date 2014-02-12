Thanks for some rumours, we already knew that HTC is sticking to the tried and tested design of HTC One for its successor and it has been confirmed now via a leaked image of HTC M8 (codename for HTC One successor) front.

This leaked image shows that the M8 design is indeed almost same as HTC One but the Taiwanese manufacturer has made a couple of tweaks like the sensors have been moved from left to the right side. Also, the corners seems more circular than the last generation but we can’t be too sure about that as it can just be looking like that due to the camera angle.

In addition to the hardware tweaks, on the software front, the SMS app icon is different. This image also confirms the previous reports that suggested that M8 will come with on-screen buttons.

In related news, XDA member hamdir has shared some mock-ups of HTC M8, which he has created by combining what has been revealed in various image leaks until now. These mock-ups give us a pretty good idea of how the final HTC M8 is going to look like.

To remind you, HTC is expected to announce M8 at a press event next month and it is rumoured to come with a 5-inch 1080p display, 2GB of RAM, Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor, twin rear cameras, 5MP front camera and Android 4.4 with Sense 6.0.

