Despite being in the early stages, online shopping is gaining momentum in India. The explosive growth of smartphones and tablets has helped e-commerce quite a bit. According to estimates, on an average, a product is bought every 39 seconds on eBay India using a handheld (smartphones, tablets or other mobile phones).

In case you are missing out on smartphone/ tablet shopping, we are listing out the best shopping Android applications for Indian users. This list mostly includes the official Android apps of the popular e-retailers in the country as there are hardly any mobile-only shopping outlets.

Flipkart

Starting with the biggest, it is official Android app of India’s biggest online retailer. Flipkart Android app is probably the best option for your shopping needs on the go. Thanks to a revamp few months ago, the Flipkart app has become treat to use and offers almost all features that you would find on the website. All payment modes are present even in the app and the order process is a breeze.

Flipkart Android app features

Easy navigation through different categories

Search for products, categories or brands using text, voice or even by barcode

Read user reviews about different products

Payment options include cash on Delivery, Credit cards, Debit Cards, EMI and Internet Banking

Track status of your order directly in the app

Offline access to recently browsed products and their details

Share products on social networks etc.

Access to Flipkart account

Download: Available at Google Play for free, works on Android 2.3+ devices

App update frequency: Regular

Amazon

Next up is Amazon shopping app. Amazon recently updated its global Android app and added Amazon.in support. So, the global Amazon shopping app now also works as the official app for Amazon.in.

All the features that you will find in Flipkart app are also available on Amazon plus some more. The app user experience is great and you can even shop on other Amazon country-websites via the same app.

On the downside, the product categories are still limited but Amazon keeps on adding news ones every once in a while.

Download: Available on Google Play for free, works on most Android apps, there is separate app for tablet users.

App update frequency: Regular

Snapdeal

The official Android app of Snapdeal.com offers the usual features that you would find in any good app from an e-retailer. In terms of the app specific details, the app is smooth and user experience is decent. The product ordering process is simple and easy to use and the same payment methods as Snapdeal website are available.

Download: Available on Google Play for free, works on Android 2.2+

App update frequency: Regular

HomeShop18

HomeShop18 is another major player in the e-commerce market in the country. The Android app from the company offers not just access to the products available on their website but also allows to stream their TV programs in the app, so you can watch them, and order stuff by simply tapping the call button given in the app. It also seems to be the only app to allow order payments using Airtel Money (correct me if I am wrong), which is an added advantage.

Download: Available on Google Play for free, works on Andorid 2.3.3+ devices

App update frequency: Average

Naaptol

Just a wrapper for the mobile website of Naaptol.com. If you need quick shortcut to the website on your Android phone then only install this. I hope the company realises the need for a proper native app soon.

Download: Available on Google Play for free

eBay

Like Amazon, eBay has also included eBay.in support in their global shopping app. So, you can order products from ebay.in or even ebay.com, given that the seller ships internationally. The app is decent and easy to use. Being an official app, all features are present including search products (even using barcodes), accessing eBay account, tracking orders, and more.

Download: Available on Google Play for free, works on most Android devices

App update frequency: Average

Groupon

Groupon is not your typical e-retailer. It basically offer deals but there are always some products available for purchase as a part of these deals. Like other multi-national websites, Groupon India is also available as a part of the global app.

The app is pretty easy to use and works nicely.

Download: Available in Google Play for free, works on Android 2.3.3+ devices

App update frequency: Regular

Ngpay

Like the tag-line of the app says- mall on mobile, Ngpay is probably the single e-retailer that only offers shopping on mobile. It now only allows you buy products like mobile phones and apparels but also lets you books air/ train/ bus tickets and recharge your prepaid mobile number.

On the downside, it is not a native app.

Download: Available on Google Play for free, works on Android 1.6+ devices

Aaramshop

Want to shop groceries or daily use stuff, Aaramshop comes to your rescue. Available in select cities, Aaramshop allows you to order products from your nearby grocery store, which delivers it at the specified time and is paid in cash.

The app is just a wrapper for the mobile website of Aaramshop.

Download: Available on Google Play for free. Works on Android 2.3.3+ devices

Other notable shopping apps for Indian users

All the following applications are the official apps of the respective shopping websites. Apart from FirstCry, which is kids specific, and Zovi/ Yepme, which are apparels retailer; all other apps offer most of the product categories.

