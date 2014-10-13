Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), which is responsible for online train ticket bookings in the country, has finally released the official Android application in Google Play. Dubbed as IRCTC Connect, the app is free to use and offers basic functionalities at this point.

The travellers will be able to search and book Indian rail tickets, check out their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts in the IRCTC Connect application.

According to IRCTC, the app uses the existing IRCTC website login credentials to work and also allows the users to create new account directly within the app. In addition, the IRCTC Connect retains the passenger details for the recently booked train tickets, so that the travellers don’t have to enter their details again and again.

Like other IRCTC applications or third-party websites that offer train ticket booking via their partnership with IRCTC, IRCTC Connect app will not work between 8AM and 12 noon every day. During their period, the travellers can only get their bookings done via the IRCTC website or physical booking counters.

The IRCTC Connect application is pretty straight forward in usage and we are hoping that the IRCTC will increase the number of the available features in the coming versions.

IRCTC Connect app details

Supported Android versions: Android 4.1 and above

Download size: 12MB

Download Link: Google Play

Thanks Selva for the tip