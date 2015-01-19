Toshiba on Monday became one of the few television manufacturers to launch Android TVs in the Indian market. The company has announced the launch of its new L5400 and L9450-series of LED TVs in the country, which are powered by Android 4.4 KitKat (not the new Android TV platform).

“The Android interface has opened a world of possibilities for consumers. From connecting India, to offering a wide variety of performance tools and apps, to an array of entertainment option, Android has demonstrated its ambidextrous capabilities. We are trying to bring the same limitless experience by breaking boundaries on screen sizes. Our latest range offers the customers a choice to enjoy latest Android applications on a larger screen and in a higher image quality, than that of smartphones and tablets,” said Sanjay Warke, Country Head, Toshiba India – DS Division.

Talking about the Toshiba’s L9450-series first, this LED TV line-up features 4K (UHD, 3840x2160p) display panel and comes with 4K RESOLUTION+ up-conversion technology, which up-scales the full HD or lower resolution content to 4K.

Coming to Toshiba L5400-series, the line-up sports HD or full HD display panels depending the screen size and comes with a slim design.

Both Toshiba L5400 and L9450-series TVs also include support for Wi-Fi, Google Play, Miracast support, game controllers, wireless keyboard, and mouse. You can check out the technical specifications later in the report.

Pricing and availability:

According to Toshiba, L9450-series will be released in 50-inch, 65-inch, and 84-inch screen sizes with INR 1,99,000, INR 3,69,900 and INR 10,49,000 price-tags respectively, while the L5400-series will be available in 32-inch, 40-inch, 47-inch and 55-inch screen sizes with INR 38,990, INR 58,990, INR 85,990 and INR 129,990 prices respectively.

All Toshiba Android TVs go on sale in the coming days.

To remind you, apart from Toshiba, Vu and Arise also offer Android TVs in the country.