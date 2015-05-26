Asian video-streaming service Hooq on Tuesday announced its India launch. According to the company, the service will officially go live next month (i.e June) in the country, but beta access will be available to select users beginning May 27.

As per a press release issued by the company, Hooq’s one-month subscription will cost INR 199, which is quite aggressive, and the consumers will be able to pay using credit card, debit card, cash card, internet banking as well as PayTM.

“We are very excited to bring to Indian consumers the ultimate ad-free video-on-demand service at an amazingly low price. HOOQ will offer India the largest and best catalogue of Hollywood and Indian content of any service available today,” said Peter Bithos, CEO, Hooq.

To remind you, Hooq is a joint venture of Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. It will offer over 15,000 international and local titles to the consumers in the country including the likes of Harry Potter, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Pulp Fiction, Nikita, Shield, Friends, Lost, Grey’s Anatomy, Chennai Express, Vishwaroopam, and Andaz Apna Apna.

For the local content, the company has partnered with various movie studios like YRF, UTV Disney, Rajshri, Reliance, Shemaroo, and Sri Balaji.

Hooq is accessible over the web at hooq.tv as well as via official Android and iOS applications.

Hooq Highlights