Adieu

I have long dreaded that one day I will be writing this post. But, after all, everything that has a beginning has an end. So, with heavy heart, I announce that AndroidOS.in is shutting down.

This day was in making for some time and those who know me personally are aware that I have mulled this quite a few times and had always decided against it in the past. It is never easy to put an end to something that you have created, nurtured and turned into what you can been proud of. But, as I get ready for the next phase of my life/ career, I have to bid AndroidOS.in goodbye.

AndroidOS.in will continuing residing on the web as an archive of the all the work that I have put in over the past many years, but there won’t be any new content.

I still can’t believe that it has been this long. I distinctly remember beginning a hobby blog about Android on Blogger soon after Google had unveiled Android and Open Handset Alliance, but at that time I had no idea that one day that small blog would become this big and I will be writing about Android full time. It has been a great journey, there were good days and bad days and then there were great days. I also made my fair share of mistakes and I learnt from them. As I sit down to chalk out the journey ahead, I feel much wiser thanks to AndroidOS.in.

Thank you for being such great readers all these years. AndroidOS.in would not have existed without you. It has been an honour.

Goodbye!

Gaurav Shukla

  • udr78750

    Why would you do such a thing! .. This is the only indian site which kept us all updated specifically the indian tech market .. Surely will be missed… Excellent job by the way and all the best for your future! 🙂

  • harish

    thanks. for providing all the stuff belong’s to the mobiles,networks , and what not about all the E-gadgets.I think you provide some info for all of us about those where can you get the info …i mean the sites or blogs which you refer ….if you don’t mine can you pls post those….so that we came to know all the new Happenings in the E-World.All the best for your Future….Thanks

  • Viji jk

    Yes, It is kind of time to leave, not much exciting happening in Android. Thanks for very interesting site, miss you.

  • Abhijith

    It’s sad to see you leave! ;_;
    You were the inspiration for me and many other budding bloggers.

  • Chhavi Dang

    So what next for you Gaurav?

  • Kanaga Deepan N

    yup

  • doctorjee

    but why?

  • ankit s

    Wish you best of luck for your future.

  • Tushar G

    Gaurav – Wish you good luck !!!!!!!

  • abcregularvisitor

    You’re an inspiration for many. Thanks for nurturing the technology world for so long 🙂

  • Anand Manmadhan

    i am a regular visitor here. very sad to see this happened. any way changes are inevitable. Wishes from my heart. had a great time with u bye 🙂

  • Simha

    Dropped by to just see if you have changed your mind 🙂

  • Hindol Saha

    please dont do this MR. Gaurav Shukla…this is the best android blog i have ever seen this is my daily blog please dont do this….am requesting you.i respect you please tell some of your friends to continue this blog….It is a humble request brother…

    Thanking You
    Hindol Saha

  • Sushant Parab

    This is the best android blog. I respect your decision but instead of archiving the blog I’ll suggest to recruit some of your followers to do the work for you.

  • xyzvisitor

    Androidos.in you will be missed.
    Can anyone pls tell/suggest me an alternate to this site.

  • WIsh you good luck Gaurav …we will miss you and AndroidOS.in as well ….it was so good when I used to open up your blog from the bookmarks at least 5 times a day… But I respect your decision and pray for the best for you….Thanks a lot again

  • View From The Top

    Whoa! That’s a surprise. And not a nice one at that either. Too bad this isn’t April 1st.Oh well. Wish you all the best in your future endeavors, Gaurav. Cheers!

  • atulkhatri

    So sad to hear this bro. May you succeed in all your future endeavors. All the best.

  • Pankaj Rawat

    Not a very pleasant surprise. Your blog was my one stop shop for all Android news. Will miss it 🙁

    All the best for your future!

  • Rohan Singh

    I don’t believe this why on earth did you think to shut down ? You can hire some new people who can continue your effort . I always visited this site and i think this is my first comment

  • Puneet Gaur

    Wish you all the best Gaurav…

  • Sushrut

    I am a regular visvisitor to this site,androidos.in is bookmarked by me on every browser that I use.
    Instead of shutting down such a awesome site please transfer to someone who can contribute to future work.

  • Naveen

    I always loved visiting this site more often for the crisp and fresh information about android. This site was on top in my list to update myself quickly about the current happenings in the mobile market. I’m really gonna miss this website.
    Hope you will something big than this! All the best for your future endeavor!

  • mayur

    gaurav for indian mobile market & knowledge wats new u were awsome bro .change ur mind all the best

  • Suraj

    This site had become a daily routine for me ..
    but really in between i knew this day would come some day or the other..
    It was a great effort and dedication you had shown over the years..
    All the very best for your future…both in career as well as personal..
    Thank you…Will miss you

  • Elango Ramaraj

    I used to visit this site at least twice a day… Hope you will change your mind.
    I really love this site.

    Ali the best….

  • Ankur

    Best of luck Gaurav! Its been pleasure to be part of AndroidOs.in

  • swapnil mantri

    This was the website i would glance on everyday without fail, i had made it my homepage. best of luck! gaurav for your future endeavours,

  • Tousif Bandaly

    It was daily visit blog for me.. I wish u dnt stop posting… I love d website.. Plzzzz come bckk…
    And all d vry best for future…

  • Billa

    i visit androidos.in every day to know about android related news. it is always one of my best news blog. Thank you Gaurav and all the very best !!

  • Rahul Rane

    Thank you for excellent and information rich blog on Android. All the best !!!

  • sushant

    hello gaurav, i very much sad ! u r the rinsperation to start my blog on xiaomi product http://www.miuios.in ! i think u should revsied your desision or handover someone to run ( in back u have some lady who started the posting ) expecting postive reply

  • Sachin

    I used to be daily visitor to this blog to know what’s going on with Android and this was single place to get glimpse. Hope to see you again. All the best.

  • Zeus

    Woah! This is worse than Game of Thrones ending! #sad All the best for future endeavour !

  • puligilla

    androidos.in is been my 1st blog to visit everyday.. Dont shut it down.. Hope you will change your mind. Anyway wish you all the best.. 🙂

  • All the Best for your future endeavors 🙂

  • Shikhar Oberoi

    Why are you shutting down the blog ? I used to come here everyday for mobile related news.
    All the best.

  • Prasanth

    Sad to hear the news. I would say its a very informative blog and I ll miss your unbiased articles. All the best for your career 🙂

  • Jas

    Thanks for all your hard work and contribution in keeping this up. Wish you all the very best in your future endeavors.

  • This has been mine go to blog for all things Android, so sad to see it shutdown. All the best for whatever you have decided to do – Gaurav.

  • jagir singh

    Hi Gaurav,

    Thanks for all the information you have provided.

    Wish you best of luck for your future.

  • Kiran dhuri

    oh no now where should i read articles on android or mobile without add!!!
    Miss you androidos.in

  • Pavan

    Hey gaurav,
    You were one of the best source of info regarding android. Best of luck for the future.

  • Simha

    Sad to know this 🙁
    This blog was the only source for India focused Android news for me.
    Anyhow all the very best!

  • Uday

    I am really sorry to hear this.
    I really enjoyed your honest, to the point and un-biased articles.
    All the best for your future en devours.

  • nimishgupta

    Can you please transition the site to someone else – it’s very useful to keep track of the Indian Android scene. Any suggestions on alternate sites we can use if you do decide to shut it down?

  • flash

    Hey gaurav,
    You were one of the best source of info regarding android. Best of luck for the future.

  • Lalit

    Gaurav, I am feeling sad a bit for your decision to shut down site. Androidos.in is the only site which i access after switching on my PC. Anyways All The Best for your Future Buddy , will miss your android news very badly.

  • Sunith Babu L

    Hi Gaurav, May I know the reason for the depart ? If its not too personal

  • Ashok Kumar

    Best of luck, will be missing you

  • Rahul Kate

    Thanks and all the best bro…

  • dk

    sad news, androidos.in was in my shortcuts. a daily reader and an android fan like you. thanks for all these days and best luck.

  • Shaan

    Wish you all the best. And thank you for all these years.

  • Venkat Badarala

    Thanks Gaurav and all the best

  • Kartik Nadar

    Fuck dude !! U just gave me a shock ! :'(
    Whenever i wake up in the morning the 1st thing tht alwys comes in my mind is ” androidos.in” …. Seriously dude !!! This site always gives the best and relevant info about the mobile world instantly …… I always prefer ur website over gsmarena …. Now u r going:(
    …. Damn its really a very sad moment for me 🙁

  • Javed Aslam

    Dear Gaurav,
    Androidos.in was one of the first things I check daily and now am sad to hear this, however am sure you are progressing well and it was necessary for you to do this.
    Hope there is someone to carry you legacy forward.

    Good Luck,
    Javed

  • avolyte

    All the best in your future venture

  • Hi Gaurav,
    Thanks for all the work that you have done.I am a daily reader and even started my own blog ( http://zetahertz.blogspot.com/ ) inspired by bloggers like you.Thanks for early morning & late night latest news. I believe your next endeavour will be much better and rewarding.Thanks man…Thanks 🙂

  • charu

    All the best. I would be missing latest news on android !

  • Hrishikesh Gramani

    Hi Gaurav,
    I always used to check your site first as you would provide wonderful news on Android first on the net . Feeling sad a bit as you are quitting. Anyways All The Best for your Future Buddy , will miss your android news very badly.

  • Sushil

    All the best for your future Gaurav… everyday i look into your articles before even i start raeading my official emails at work. will miss your articles.. Thank you and all the best for your future…

  • Zeus

    Sad news, One of the best Indian Android blog I have been following is androidos.in. Will surely miss the updates. All the best for your future endeavour.

  • Deepak Gawande

    Thank you and all the best…

  • lycan codex

    Gonna miss reading the articles from this site. Have been a regular for couple of years atleast. All the best for your future endeavors!!!

  • Sanket Kambli

    damn..
    but good luck to whatever you will do next..

  • Ajay AJ

    No Gaurav dont do this 🙁

  • Satya

    All the best Gaurav for your future endorsement, keep the hard work and always set a mile stone for others !!

  • Vishal Gohel

    Hey Gaurav,

    Nothing in this world is permanent. It is always changing.
    Like Google there are few assets which needs to be lowered/shut down or can be used in other platform.
    Read/Liked your all the articles, provided few comments, provided suggestions, etc. It was FUN.

    And now it is time to say Good Bye which I DON’T AGREE BECAUSE

    World is so small and Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc. made it further narrow. We will always follow you & eager to know WHAT ARE YOU UP TO NOW.

    We are always here to help you for ANYTHING!!!

    I am already connected so no ADIEU from my side & hope this remains from your side as well.

    Regards,
    Vishal Gohel

  • Kanaga Deepan N

    Gaurav ji, this is one of the best Indian Android blog.. You have done great work, your reviews are very honest (even if the mobile is sponsored by some shop), you update reguarly.. Sad to say bye to you… But I am sure great future is waiting for you in whatever next steps you are taking.. All the best my friend…

    • Tremerin D’souza

      Bro,If I am not mistaken you are also present on Telecomtalk.info ?

  • raghuatme

    That was really sad to read out!

    All the best! 🙂

  • ANjan

    Hi Gaurav,

    I am very sad to see this new, I have been following Androidos.in
    from long time.

    I thanks you for the good work you have put to bring up
    Androidos.

    I wish you all the best…Hope to see u back

    Regards,

    AJ

  • Anwar

    Oh, thats really sad. There was not a single week in past two years without checking your website. You have the option to transfer site to another android enthusiast and be a mentor. I hope you are jumping to a more successful phase and career. All the best.

  • I should say i have been an avid reader of technology sites including yours and run myself a blog ( No tech related though).
    I used to feel proud reading your site as been an Indian site competing with the likes of androidauthority androidpolice xda etc.

    Some or the other point we all have to move ahead and leave the past behind to excel in life.

    I do hope and wish you all the best for your future life and wish you a great success in your future endeavour.

    I surely am like many fans out here, going to miss androidos in the coming days..

  • Gokul

    All the best for your future, why not find some one to continue the blog?

  • Why gaurav what happened you ranking is also good……… are u not earning well from this website so you have to shut down

  • Thameemuddin Syed R

    Best of Luck Gaurav.

  • Subhadip

    Hi Gaurav,

    With all respect to your decision and best wishes for your future endeavors, I just want to request you not to shut down such a good site.

    The site may be started and maintained by you, but it is our site..this is a site commonly used by lots of fans. So you should not take such a step. Your single decision can hurt lots of fans like us..please think about that.
    If there is any trouble you are facing to run this site, then please tell me..I will be more than happy to be with you and contribute to the site.

    But before that..please..please reconsider the decision.

    Thanks

  • LSR

    OMG. This is the only website i follow for Android updates and latest phones. Thanks a lot for keeping us up-to date about the latest happenings.

    Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours 🙂

  • swapnil boralkar

    Hi Gaurav,

    Best of luck for your future. When I got RSS feed for this blog, I couldn’t beleive it at first. Thanks for giving daily abundant information about android. This was one my favourite blogs.

    Thanks gain.

  • Tremerin D’souza

    Dear Gaurav, congratulations for taking a bold decision and I know how hard it must have been and wish u a splendid success in ur future endavours.will be really missing ur posts and AndroidOS.in

    Thanking you for your expert reviews through these years.

  • GG. And good luck with whatever you do next!

  • Depp

    This is not the content i want to read on androidos, Everyday i check the site for news and analysis before heading to gsmarena. Loved it very much. It was gr8 till it lasted. Best of luck for your future endeavours.

  • Sandeep

    Really a very sad news. All the best for your future! Take care.

  • Vishal Shah

    Sad to hear this. Anyways, wishing you the best for your future endeavors.

  • vijay singh

    this is the best news portal i ever see for android, can’t belive. i am sorry but i dont like the you are leaving, it’s making me upset i did not have a day withou androiso.in

  • Linu

    All the best in your new ventures…Thank you.

  • Amrit

    This is sad. Your blog was an excellent source for Android news in the Indian market.

  • PS_TechGeek

    or so many years androidos_in has been my go to site to get any android related news for India. No other site that I know of, gave me a comprehensive list of droids
    available in market and their price. You will be truly missed.

    With a heavy heart I will have remove androidos_in bookmark and start looking for a new site.

    All the best for your future endeavors, Gaurav..!

  • Navin Govindani

    You’ll be missed, thank you for all the effort you put in these past years and Good Luck for your future endeavours!

  • vijay singh

    Please dont do this, Plzzzzzzzzz

  • Simron

    I have been fan of your work. Your blog was my easy way to keep awareness of android world. Will miss you !

  • Vivek

    My Friend. Thanks for all those tech news that you have served us for the past so many years. I can’t remember a single day I haven’t visited your blog. It’s gonna be hard to get rid of this Practise.
    Wish you all the best with your future plans Gaurav.
    Will still visit your site for the old nostalgic news.

  • Lalit Prasad

    Hey Gaurav…thats sad to hear. Androidos.in is one of my frequently visited websites. will miss it for sure. best of luck for future endeavors

  • Bob

    Dear Gaurav, Good luck for the future and thank you for your wonderful website. A small request cum query: How would you ensure that accounts registered either through website sign-up or vide Disqus etc.. dont get hacked and the same get erased from the database ? … The comments can stay on if they don’t make accounts vulnerable to attacks … ala TRAI style 🙂 Would appreciate your remedial action on the matter and a feedback confirming same, if possible. Thanks & Good Luck once again!

  • Shivam Rana

    Ohhhhhhhh shittttt ab main news kahan se padhunga O.o
    Please tell me the new site to study new Android blog
    Btw thanks gaurav and best of luck for your future your blogs was great
    And given the ample of information
    Thank you sooooo much ……………

  • carblogindia

    Best wishes for your future endeavors!

  • All the best my friend.

  • Dileep Vaka

    I think I almost read/glimpsed through every article of your blog. Thanks for bringing android news, particularly Indian related android news to all of us.

    Appreciate all the efforts that you have put in to make this happen. Your blog would be missed. All the best for your future endeavour(s)

    PS: It would have been nice if alternative news links was provided to your followers

  • Sampath Kuve

    Hi Gaurav, I was stunned to see this post at first. How can something that I have visited & read everyday suddenly not be there anymore? But then I realized that everybody moves on in life and I only hope that you are moving on to something even bigger than AndroidOS.in and much more people will benefit from it someday. My only wish is, maybe, you can find somebody who has the same passion as you in continuing this site and AndroidOS lives on to find even more glory. Just maybe.

  • Akshat Vaid

    I have been an avid follower. Going to miss it for sure. Whats next Gaurav, if you don’t mind sharing?

  • achatap

    sad news

  • Ajesh John

    Its really a sad news as you are shutting down this site, in fact I am one of the regular visitor of this site.
    I appreciate all your efforts and hope if you can continue this site or pass this site to someone who can maintain this website as you maintained.
    Thanks again dude for your wonderful venture and all the very best for your future.

  • segag

    You will be missed. All the best for your future

  • Bhanu

    Hi Gaurav, All the best for future endeavors. This blog is the first which I started following to get android world news. Thanks for all great articles.

  • Pranav Ganesh

    I am a regular visitor to this blog. Sad to see you going. All the best for your future

  • All the best buddy

  • Dheeraj

    Thank you brother. Yous was the only blog I followed with notifications turned on in facebook. I admired your commitment to the blog, keeping it alive despite almost non existent user comments to motivate you. You did a great job. Good luck for your future.

  • imdevu

    Really sad to read this Gaurav. This was my primary website for India specific Android news. However i wish you all the best for the next phase.. Hope to see u back in action somewhere sometime soon. Cheers!

  • J N

    adios amigo

  • sendhil

    Thanks.

  • Jayadeep Thum

    Thank you, Gaurav. Appreciate all your work. Godspeed.

  • I was quite late to the android world and have read quite a few blogs. But only 2 blogs ended up in my bookmark bar. A day would’t pass without me checking this site looking for new articles, launch, development. Good times.

    All the best for your future Gaurav.

  • UNNIKRISHNAN NAIR

    Dear Gaurav
    It is very painful to hear this.

  • Gary

    Goodbye man.. This was a very nice website..Wish you all the best for your ffutur..

  • Arul

    All the very best for your new work. I’m sure we are missing indian edition of android blog so now we only have few option like androidpolice.com

  • Rohit

    I second what has been written by Aneesh…. Understanding your situation, Wish you all the best for your coming endeavor(s) !

  • Aneesh

    Hi
    Appreciate all your hard work to keep us updated !!
    This blog provided from a long time crisp and latest news from Android world.
    So now, search for a blog/site, like this blog will begin for me 🙁