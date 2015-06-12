Google has added a new tool on the official Android website to help the consumers in finding the best Android smartphone as per their needs. Although the tool is available globally, it only suggests the smartphones available in the US market right now.

Google’s tool asks you to select three or more key features that you want in your smartphone and recommends devices on the basis of them. You can filter the recommended phones as per pricing, screen-size or the availability on a particular US carrier. The tool also offers key specifications and features of the suggested smartphones.

Although it asks specific questions, which might lead you believe the tool is detailed and through, the Google tool is pretty basic and is only intended for the consumers, who are newbies to the smartphones. If you know your way around smartphones, you are better off researching on your own.