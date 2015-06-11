Google is reportedly getting ready to release version 4.0 of the Hangouts Android app, which will bring user-interface tweaks and support to add status.

Android Police, which has access to the new version of the application, has shared some details of the upcoming user-interface overhaul. Here is a quick look at the highlights.

No more tabs, unless you have Hangouts Dialer installed.

The name and email address from the main-screen have been replaced with Hangouts label.

A floating action button has been introduced, which offers access to three speed dial options, new video call, new SMS (if applicable), new group, and new conversation.

All contacts can now be accessed from left drawer, along with Status.

Contact selection UI for group chat has been changed.

When a conversation is selected, there is no more archive option in the new overflow menu, which has replaced the fixed three options – thrash, archive, notifications off.

Using the new status option in the left drawer, you can now set your status, which will be visible to other contacts.

Conversation view has also been tweaked to add direct shortcuts for emojis, pictures, camera, location and stickers. Also, your DP is no longer shown to you.

There is still no tablet layout, but Hangouts Android Wear app is getting some changes.

So, these are some of the changes that you can expect to see in the Hangouts v4.0. There is no word on when this will be rolled-out, but it shouldn’t take much time. Check out more screenshots of the new version below.