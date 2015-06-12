The seemingly endless wait for Reliance Jio’s 4G services is almost over. Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the company’s 41st AGM that Jio will commence its operations in December this year.

According to Ambani, the company is ready to serve all 29 states and will reach 80 percent of the Indian population at launch with a target to cover 100 percent in the next three years.

The company will begin the beta-testing in the next few months and is also planning to release several mobile applications. The company’s Jio Chat application is already being used by over a million users.

Reliance Jio will also introduce 4G LTE smartphones priced under INR 4,000 with the commercial launch of its 4G service. The company is working with the likes of Huawei, ZTE, Samsung and others for these smartphones. Just yesterday, ZTE had launched a 4G LTE Android phone in the country at INR 4,999. So, under INR 4K 4G smartphones are certainly feasible.