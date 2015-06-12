Sony has finally revealed the pricing and availability details of the Xperia C4 smartphone for the Indian market. The smartphone will retail at INR 29,490 in the country and can now be grabbed from Sony Centers, Xperia stores and other major electronic retailers.

Originally introduced for the Indian market at a press event last month, Sony Xperia C4 is targeted to the selfie-enthusiasts with its 5MP front shooter, which comes with LED flash and a wide-angle lens. Sony has also included several software enhancements in the smartphone to improve the selfie-experience of the consumers. For the primary imaging needs, the company has included a 13MP rear shooter with auto-focus support and LED flash in the smartphone.

In addition, the Sony Xperia C4 dual comes with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display, 1.7GHz MediaTek MT6752 octa-core processor, Android 5.0 and 2GB of RAM. The smartphone also features 2600 mAh battery, 16GB of in-built storage, microSD card slot, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC.