Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that it is reducing the price of the 64GB Mi 4 smartphone in the Indian market. The phone is now available at just INR 19,999, down from INR 21,999, at Flipkart.com in White colour. This is the second price-cut for the 64GB version, which was originally launched at INR 23,999 in February this year and received the first price-cut in April.

There is no word on whether Xiaomi plans to reduce the price of the 16GB version as well in the coming days. The variant currently retails at INR 17,999.

To remind you, Xiaomi Mi 4 features a 5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor, Android 4.4.4 with MIUI 6, and 3GB of RAM. It also comes with 64GB of internal storage, 3G support, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter.

In related news, Flipkart is also running an exchange promotion for the Mi 4 smartphone. As a part of which, you can receive up to INR 5K discount on the Mi 4 purchase, when you exchange the old smartphone for Mi 4.

[Source: Mi 4 on Flipkart]