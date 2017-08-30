Acer’s Halo 360 camera runs on Android 7.1

Acer’s Android line-up at IFA this year seems be limited to just a 360-degree camera – Halo 360. It is an all-in-one camera, which will allow you to capture, edit and share 360-degree photos and videos right on the device.

The Taiwanese manufacturer doesn’t want you running to a desktop or laptop everytime you need to view or edit the footage captured by the camera. Thus it has packed a 3-inch screen, Android 7.1 Nougat and 4G LTE connectivity in Halo 360.

In addition, it features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor to give it the necessary power to do all these tasks.

Acer noted Halo 360 will be able to shoot photos in 6.9K resolution and videos in 4K.

Pricing and availability

Acer Holo 360 connected camera will be available in North America in November at $429 bundled with a water-resistant case; and in EMEA in Q4 with prices starting at €349.