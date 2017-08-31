Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana are teaming up

In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, Amazon and Microsoft announced that are integrating their digital assistants. That’s right, MIcrosoft’s Cortana will now be able to talk to Amazon’s Alexa and vice versa and it would all be as simple (but awkward) as saying “Alexa, open Cortana,” or “Cortana, open Alexa.”

According to the companies, this assistant integration will be first available on Windows 10 devices later this year, followed by Android and iOS.

Both Cortana and Alexa have their own strengths – Cortana does well with its integration in Microsoft suite of apps and services and Alexa has a better handle on the smart home operations and Amazon services.

“The world is big and so multifaceted. There are going to be multiple successful intelligent agents, each with access to different sets of data and with different specialized skill areas. Together, their strengths will complement each other and provide customers with a richer and even more helpful experience,” said Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO, Amazon.

The companies haven’t shared any details apart from a basic framework of how things would work, but we are hoping to get a better idea when this integration is open to public.