The release of Android Oreo is not going very well for many Pixel and Nexus smartphone owners. Google Product Forums are flooded with users complaining about Bluetooth issues after updating their device to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Most of these complaints are around connectivity issues with car systems, Android Auto, headphones/ headsets, and other Bluetooth peripherals.

Google has acknowledged the issues in a support thread and is asking users to supply more information. This will help the company in finding the root cause and fixing it. It could also be the reason why it is taking so long for the update to reach all Nexus and Pixel phones.

The search giant will most likely release a minor OTA fix for the Bluetooth issues in the near future. If you are facing any such issues on your Nexus or Pixel devices, you can head over to this link to let Google know.

Things are not all this bad in Oreo. If you want to know more about the update and its features, we recently published a report with the best Oreo features, check it out.