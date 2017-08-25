BlackBerry looking to license its version of Android: Report

Canadian enterprise solutions provider BlackBerry is in talks with smartphone makers worldwide to license its version of Android. Called ‘BlackBerry Secure’, the Android version comes with a number of security features that make it ideal for running in the enterprise environment.

According to a report in ET, BlackBerry is hoping to announce some partner deals soon.

“We have a number of different contracts that we are working on right now. We expect some to be announced soon,” BlackBerry Senior Vice President, General Manager, Mobility Solutions, Alex Thurber told ET.

Since giving up on its smartphone ambitions, BlackBerry has been working with partners across the world to license its technology and brand name to generate revenue. Currently, it works with TCL, BB Merah Putih and Optiemus to offer BlackBerry-branded devices in various markets. But, the new licensing arrangement won’t be to offer pure BlackBerry brand. However, the licensees will release their own brand smartphones with BlackBerry Secure OS. You can check out the features of the BlackBerry Android version here.