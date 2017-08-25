How to charge your smartphone the right way

Battery technology has been the slowest to evolve among all the smartphone components. Despite getting some nifty little upgrades like fast charging in the past few years, the lithium-ion batteries (the kind used in pretty much all rechargeable electronics devices) still have a finite life. Over time, they become slow to charge and lose power quickly. In turn, making you run for the power outlet multiple times a day.

To make sure your smartphone battery lasts longer, you need to take care of it. There are small steps that you can take, which will go a long way in increasing the lifespan of your device battery.

Tips for charging or discharging your smartphone

As you might have heard, the cycle of charging, discharging and recharging your smartphone battery can only repeat a limited number of times. So how do you maximise your battery’s lifespan?

Don’t go for full charges, top up your battery when you see it reach 50 percent.

When you are recharging it, don’t go for full 100 percent charge (charging to just 85 percent is great). And if you let your device charge to 100 percent, don’t leave it plugged. Letting it remain plugged to power for extended periods will make age faster.

Regular full discharges are not a good idea. It is best to not let your phone battery go below 20 percent.

Batteries aren’t a fan of extreme temperatures, so avoid leaving your phones in chilly/ very hot areas.

When leaving your smartphone unattended for a long period of time, leave the battery charge level at around 50 percent. Power it down and put it at a cool moisture-free place.

Use official chargers with your smartphone and don’t go for cheap alternatives when you have lost or damaged device’s official charger.

Avoid bulky cases when charging – if you notice that your smartphone gets hot when you charge it, take it out of its case first.

There are some general guidelines to help to increase the lifespan for your smartphone battery. These will also work with any modern device with a lithium-ion battery.