Looking for an LG smartphone with outdated operating system, LG K8 is here for you. The Korean manufacturer recently started selling Android 6.0 Marshmallow-powered K8 (model number X240i) in the country. With the recent launch of Oreo, the K8 is now two major Android versions old. To remind you, Marshmallow was originally introduced back in September 2015.

If you are still planning to go for it, the LG K8 is now available at several online and offline retailers. It has been priced at Rs 11,000 but you can grab it for as low as Rs 8,900 from Amazon.

There is hardly anything exciting about the smartphone in terms of specifications. It packs run of the mill components like 1.2GHz MediaTek MT6735 quad-core processor, 5-inch HD screen and 13MP primary shooter.

With plethora of Android smartphones retailing at similar price-point with much better specifications (the latest example), LG K8 is unlikely to find many takers. With such product releases, no wonder LG is nowhere to be seen in the top five smartphone vendors in the Indian market.

LG K8 full specifications

Display: 5-inch 1280x720p HD screen

Processor: 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

Memory: 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

Cameras: 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter

OS: Android 6.0, no word on any updates

Battery: 2500 mAh

Connectivity: Dual-SIM (4G + 4G), VoLTE support, HD voice,