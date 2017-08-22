Anxious to get the newly released Android Oreo update on your Pixel or Nexus smartphones, don’t waste your time flashing factory images or looking for OTA update URLs on XDA. There is a much easier way to immediately get the Android 8.0 update over-the-air on your Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C or Nexus Player devices.

All you have to do it sign-up for the Android O Beta program here and then wait for the Orea OTA to reach your device and then un-enroll. Since the initial release phase of Android O Beta program is over, it is pushing out stable Oreo to beta program users and you can board the same train by signing up for the program.

After you have successfully updated your device, you can un-enroll so that you don’t get the beta versions of Oreo maintenance updates when they are released.

TechCrunch has already tested this out on a device and it was a smooth sailing. If you do plan to go this way, let us know in the comments about your experience with the update and the new Android Oreo release.