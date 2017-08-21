Chinese smartphone maker Gionee has introduced its new X1 smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 8,999, the Gionee X1 is powered Android 7.0 Nougat.

According to a press release shared by the company, the smartphone will be available in Black and Gold colours.

The smartphone features a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by MediaTek’s quad-core MT6737 processor and packs 2GB of RAM. Among other specifications, there are 8MP cameras on both front and back of the Gionee X1.

Gionee has included 16GB of internal storage in the X1, which can be expanded upto 256GB with a microSD card slot. On the connectivity front, there is 4G LTE support in addition to dual-SIM card slots and Bluetooth 4.2.

Offers and full specifications

Gionee has partnered with Airtel and PayTM for two exclusive offers with the purchase of the smartphone. The buyers will get two PayTM vouchers worth 250 cashback, which can be used with purchases over Rs 350 on PayTM mall. In addition, the Gionee X1 buyers will receive additional 10GB of data from Airtel for any recharge worth 1GB data or more. The extra data will be valid for six months.

Display: 5-inch 1280x720p IPS

Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 chip

Connectivity options: 4G VoLTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Cameras: 8MP primary with flash, 8MP front

Dimensions: 144×72.2×8.8mm

Memory: 2GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, microSD card slot

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Battery: 3000 mAh

Fingerprint scanner: Yes