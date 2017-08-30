Google Assistant is coming to new smart speakers

Google’s Assistant is finally heading over to third-party devices. The company on Wednesday announced in a blog post that three smart speakers from Anker, Mobvai and Panasonic will integrate the voice assistant.

Today’s announcement isn’t a big surprise given Google opened Assistant’s SDK to other vendors earlier this year, but this is the first time we are hearing about actual devices packing the Google Assistant.

Google revealed the three speakers are Zolo Mojo by Anker, TicHome Mini by Mobvoi and the GA10 by Panasonic.

Like Google Home, you will be able ask questions, keep up with schedule, control your smart home and more with new smart speakers. Essentially, if you love Google Assistant on your phone and wanted a speaker packing the software, you suddenly have four devices instead of just one.

Pricing and availability

There is no word on the pricing of any of the three speakers, but they will be coming out later this year or early next year in various markets including US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and France.

You can read more about these speakers at Panasonic, Zolo Audio and Mobvoi websites.

Assistant coming to appliances

The speakers aren’t the end of Google Assistant’s integration in smart home devices. Google has noted that several manufacturers including LG are working on integrating Assistant in appliances, including washers, dryers, vacuums and more.