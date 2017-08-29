Google Maps expands parking difficulty icons to 25 more cities

Continuing to make Google Maps more useful for the consumers, Google on Tuesday announced that it is expanding the availability of parking difficulty icons to 25 additional cities (full list at the end) outside US.

Initially launched in January this year, parking difficulty icons appear wherever Google knows that it is hard to find parking. This way, the consumers know before heading to their destination that they will have trouble finding parking and should keep extra time for that or park their car slightly away from their destination.

In addition to the expansion of parking difficulty icons, Google Maps is also getting a new feature to help users find parking near their destination. Starting today Maps users in 25 Americans cities (full list at the end) will be able to tap “find parking” on the directions card to see a list of parking areas near their destination.

There is no word on when the feature will expand outside US.