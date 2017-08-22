After several leaks and rumours, Google has officially revealed that Android 8.0 will be indeed known as Android Oreo.

Oreo extends the Google tradition to name each Android version after a sweet treat and some of the previous Android version monikers were Nougat, Marshmallow, Lollipop, Jelly Bean, KitKat, and Ice Cream Sandwich.

The company announced at a press event that Oreo will be released in Android Open Source Project (AOSP) today and the devices running beta version of Android O will be first to get the update. Pixel and Nexus devices will be next to taste the new version.

Google also stated that smartphone manufacturers like Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global (Nokia Phones), Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are already working on Android 8.0 for their new and existing devices.

There aren’t any surprises in terms of the features for Android Oreo and we pretty much already knew what was coming in this release of Android.

We will be detailing this Android release in another post soon, but here is a quick look at what’s new in Android O: Picture-in-picture support, notification dots, 60 new emojis, app autofill, Google Play Protect, improved power management, and faster device boot-up.