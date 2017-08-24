Google Pixel 2 could be announced on October 5

If prolific leaker Evan Blass aka @evleaks is to be believed, Google will be introducing the new Pixel smartphones on October 5.

Google’s second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC’s, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017



Google has traditionally hosted its hardware launch event in autumn, so October 5 does fit in that timeline. But, until the company officially sends out the press invites, we can’t be certain.

Blass has also tweeted that the new Pixel smartphones will use the upgraded Snapdragon 836 chip. All flagship smartphones have used the Snapdragon 835 processor this year, so Pixel 2 will have an advantage, though not a major one. Snapdragon 836 is said to be only packing a higher clock speed and battery life improvements.

We don’t know much about the new Pixel phones, but rumours indicate that they are being made by HTC (smaller one) and LG (bigger model). The smaller model will feature a 4.97-inch FHD screen and the bigger will pack a 5.99-inch 2K screen.

In addition to the Pixel 2 phones, we are also expected to see a smaller Google Home and Chromebook Pixel successor at the event.