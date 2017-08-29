Google on Tuesday took the wraps off its new augmented reality (AR) platform ‘ARCore’, which will allow developers to write AR apps for millions of Android phones.

Didn’t Google already have something like this? You’re right, Google has been working on its Tango AR platform for over three years. But Tango required specialized hardware and after seeing its limited appeal and adoption, Google has decided to retire it. The company is now focusing on ARcore. Unlike Tango, ARCore doesn’t need special hardware or sensors and should work with most high-end modern cameras.

ARCore will be taking on Apple’s ARKit, which allows iOS developers to write AR applications for iPhones and iPads.

According to Google, ARCore helps apps and websites better track physical objects and overlay them with virtual images.

It will be available to developers i n preview beginning today.

ARCore works with Google’s Pixels phones and Galaxy S8 to start. The company hopes to add more devices over time and officially introduce the platform in winter.

“We’re targeting 100 million devices at the end of the preview. We’re working with manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, LG, ASUS and others to make this possible with a consistent bar for quality and high performance. ARCore is our next step in bringing AR to everyone, and we’ll have more to share later this year,” the company wrote in a blog post.