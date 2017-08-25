HTC exploring a possible sale: Report

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC, which once reigned the Android kingdom, is exploring strategic options ranging from the full sale of the company to spinning off the virtual reality division.

According to a report in Bloomberg, HTC has brought in an advisor to explore its future. No final decision has been made at this point, but bringing in a new investor, Vive spin-off, and complete sale are a few options being considered.

Bloomberg notes that a complete sale seems unlikely as the various divisions of the company doesn’t fit one acquirer and it will need to be broken up in parts.

Established around twenty years ago, HTC started out a contract manufacturer, but the rise of Android helped it become one of the biggest smartphone makers on the planet. At its peak, the company’s Desire-series phones were much-loved among the consumers. The company also made the first Android and the first Nexus smartphone. Some of the popular HTC smartphones have been HTC HD2, HTC Desire, HTC Hero, HTC One, Desire Z, Evo 4G, and HTC Desire HD etc.