What to expect from IFA 2017

The world’s oldest technology show IFA (aka Internationale Funkausstellung) opens this week in Berlin. The show hosts the biggest names in the technology industry to show off their latest wares, talk about future launches and more. This year’s IFA is going to be no different, especially in the Android and smart devices arena. We have the likes of Sony, Samsung, LG and more introducing new phones, wearables etc at the event. Here is a quick look at what you can expect at the IFA 2017 trade fair.

This is not a comprehensive list of what we will see at the event, but just the major announcements:

Sony

Sony is expected to unveil the new XZ1 and XZ1 Compact smartphones at IFA. The phones will join the company’s high-end devices like XZ Premium, XZ and XZs in the Xperia line-up. XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are said to be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor and will feature full HD displays.

Samsung

Given Samsung has already introduced the Note8 recently, we don’t expect any major smartphone announcements, but the company is planning to release a new smartwatch and a fitness tracker at the event. Leaks reveal we will see the launch of Gear Sport and Gear Fit 2 Pro devices.

LG

Unlike Samsung, LG does have a phone to show off at IFA. The company will introduce the new V30, which will take on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. The phone is rumoured to pack a 6-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM and dual rear cameras.

Motorola/ Lenovo

If the latest leaks are any indication, Motorola is planning to announce the Moto X4 during IFA. Part of the company’s much-loved X-series, the phone will reportedly come with 5.2-inch AMOLED FHD screen, Snapdragon 630, dual rear cameras and 16MP front shooter. It is unclear what Lenovo has planned for us though.

Asus

The Taiwanese manufacturer could launch new smartwatches and probably some Zenfone 4 variants.

Everything else

In addition to the latest smartphones and wearables, we also expect a number of new and exciting accessories, smart home products and tablets from second-tier brands etc. As always, keep an eye on our homepage of all the latest announcements and launches from IFA 2017.