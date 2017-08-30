Intex Aqua Note 5.5 with Nougat now available at Rs. 5,799

Intex has released a new Aqua-series smartphone in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 5,799, the new Aqua Note 5.5 can be now grabbed from Amazon India in Champagne Gold colour.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor.

Intex has also included 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, microSD card slot and dual-SIM support in the phone.

You can check out the full specifications later in the post.

The phone will be competing with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which on Tuesday got an upgraded version with 3GB RAM. The new version will retail for Rs. 6,999. Redmi 4A’s 2GB RAM version is sold for just Rs. 5,999.

Intex Aqua Note 5.5 specifications

Display: 5.5-inch HD IPS screen

Processor: 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor

Memory: 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

Cameras: 8MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front shooter

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Battery: 2800 mAh

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

In related news, Intex has recently launched another budget Android phone in the country. Dubbed as Aqua Style III, the smartphone is being offered at Rs. 4,299 and comes with 5-inch FWVGA screen, quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and Android Nougat.