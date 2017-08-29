Intex Aqua Style III with 4G VoLTE launched, priced at Rs 4,299

Intex on Tuesday introduced a new Aqua-series smartphone in the country. Dubbed as Intex Aqua Style III, the phone supports 4G VoLTE and is now available exclusively at Amazon India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 4,299.

Powered by 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor, the Aqua Style III comes with run of the mill features like 5-inch FWVGA screen, 5MP rear camera and dual-SIM support.

It also packs 1GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board storage with microSD card slot, 2500 mAh battery and 5MP front shooter.

Intex Aqua Style III runs on Android Nougat and will be offered in Black and Champagne colour options.

Another contender in Indian smartphone market

In other Android news, we have a new entrant in the Indian smartphone market – jivi mobiles. The company on Tuesday launched five Android smartphones in the country – all powered by Android Nougat 7.0.

As per a press release issued by the company, the smartphones will priced modestly ranging from Rs. 3,333 to Rs. 6,599.

Here is a quick look at the phones: