Indian phone maker Lava has announced that it is now offering two-year warranty on its smartphones and feature phones. According to the company, the extended warranty will be applicable on purchases made on or after August 26, 2017.

Although all future devices will get the two-year warranty support, only select models from the existing line-up are getting the extended warranty. As per a list shared on the company website, these models are A52, A44, A77, A97, A97 IPS, A97 IPS Signature, A97 2GB, A97 2GB+, Z10, Z 10_3GB, Z25, Captain N1, Captain K1+, ARC 105, ARC One+, KKT 9s, ARC 101, KKT Pearl, KKT 34 Power, KKT 40Power+, Spark i7, Spark Curvy+.

Two-year warranty terms

Unlike what you might think, this is not a straightforward extended warranty for Lava devices. The company’s terms and conditions detail which parts will or will not be covered in this two-year warranty.

Display unit (Touch panel, LCD, OGS(One Glass Solution)/OCA(Optically clear adhesive) assembly of touch panel and LCD) will only have one-year warranty.

Battery, charger, headset, earphones, front cover, back cover, battery cover, volume key and power key will get six months warranty.

In addition, all the usual stuff like abnormal usage, physical damage etc also applies.

You can read the full terms and conditions of the two-year warranty here.