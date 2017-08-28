LG V30 to offer ‘audio functions unseen in a phone before’

LG has announced that its upcoming V30 smartphone will pack next-generation audio features previously unseen in a smartphone.

The company wrote in a press note Monday that like V20, the new phone will also sport a Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analog converter), but a more advanced one.

“With the V30, LG and our partners are pushing the boundaries of smartphone audio to enable a more bespoke listening experiences,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

LG claims that in addition to delivering Hi-Fi sound as close as possible to the original source by minimizing distortion and white noise, the V30 will come with digital filters and sound effects.

Other key audio tech in LG V30

HD Audio Recorder in the V30 features the capability to use the audio receiver of the phone simultaneously as a microphone (Receiver-as-a-Mic or RAM). The RAM can record loud sounds clearly.

Support for high-res audio streaming

Bundled high quality B&O PLAY earphones

LG V30 is scheduled to be unveiled on August 31 at the company’s IFA press event.

Rumoured LG V30 specifications

OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 6-inch OLED screen with 2880x1440p resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Memory: 6GB of RAM, 64/ 128GB of internal storage with microSD card slot

Battery: 3300mAh with wireless charging support

Cameras: Dual 13MP cameras

