LG launches flagship V30 phone with a 6-inch OLED display

In its bid to offer a worthy competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 and upcoming iPhone 8 Plus, Korean electronics giant LG on Thursday introduced its new flagship V30 smartphone. The new phone sports a massive 6-inch display with bare minimum bezels and a number of advanced camera and audio capabilities.

LG revealed the V30 will be available in South Korea starting September 21, followed by release in other key smartphone markets. The company has not disclosed the pricing at this point.

Specifications

Thanks to minimum bezels, LG has been able to produce a really compact and slim phone. The Korean manufacturer claims V30 is 8mm shorter and 3mm narrower than its predecessor and lightest among smartphones in the 6-inch and over category.

The LG V30 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is present in almost every company’s flagship phone this year. It is accompanied by 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot. LG will also be offering a V30+ variant in select markets, which will pack an increased 128GB on-board storage.

The company has invested a lot in the imaging capabilities of the V30. It packs dual rear cameras – something which is increasing becoming a standard- with a 16-megapixel f1.6 lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. LG notes that V30 is the first smartphone to have such a larger aperture lens, which will let in more light for brighter images. The dual camera also supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

As we had recently reported, V30’s audio features include advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, support for streaming high-res audio and improved voice recording.

LG V30 certainly packs a punch in terms of features, design and raw specifications, but it will need a lot more including the right pricing and great marketing push to make a dent in Note 8 or iPhone’s market.