Xiaomi teases global launch of a new Mi phone on Sept 5

If you were waiting for the release of Xiaomi’s new dual-camera smartphone, you are in luck. The company on Monday revealed that it is hosting the global launch of its next phone on September 5.

The Chinese manufacturer tweeted about the release and also teased the presence of dual-camera on the smartphone. The launch event is happening in New Delhi, meaning the company will announce the India availability details of the device as well.

RT if you know which product we will launch! #FlagshipDualCamera Save the date: 5 September, 2017 #XiaomiGlobalLaunch pic.twitter.com/o4yjHebpbe — Mi (@xiaomi) August 28, 2017



There is no word on exactly which smartphone the company is going to showcase at the launch event. There are however a lot of rumours, some indicate the global release of Mi 5X, others talk about Mi 6, but there is no certainty.

If the release indeed turns out about Mi 5X, we know that phone will be packing a 5.5-inch FHD display, dual 12MP rear cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The full list of specifications can be found later in the post.

The Mi 5X is already available in China and is offered at CNY 1499 (Rs. 14,200).

Xiaomi Mi 5X specifications

Display: 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) LTPS

OS: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Processor: 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC

Memory: 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

Cameras: 12MP dual rear cameras, 5MP front shooter

Connectivity: Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port

Battery: 3080mAh battery

It is also possible that Xiaomi will reveal some details about its Android One phone at the event, which is also said to be based on Mi 5X.