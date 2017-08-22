Micromax introduces Canvas Infinity smartphone in India

Micromax has officially launched its new Canvas Infinity smartphone in the country. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone will go on sale beginning September 1 via e-retailer Amazon.in. The company is using flash sales to offer the smartphone and the registrations for the first sale will open at Amazon India later today. Micromax has also noted that the phone will hit the offline stores on a later date.

The smartphone boasts a 5.7-inch 1440x720p HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which is quite uncommon. In addition, Micromax has packed Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and 3GB of RAM in the Canvas Infinity. The phone also includes 32GB of on-board storage with microSD card slot and dual-SIM support.

On the imaging front, the Infinity comes with a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and 16MP front shooter.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with minor software tweaks and will be getting the Android Oreo update. However, there is no word on when the update will be rolled-out.

In addition, the phone also sports fingerprint sensor on the back, 4G VoLTE support, 2900 mAh battery.