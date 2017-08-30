Micromax launches Canvas Plex Tab with 4G VoLTE

In case you are one of the few people who still buys tablets, Micromax has introduced a new addition to its Canvas line-up. Dubbed as Micromax Canvas Plex Tab, the new tablet is an entry-level device with a price-tag of Rs. 12,999. It will be available beginning September 1 with bundled one-year subscription to Eros Now.

Wondering what is Eros Now? It is a video streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, but it mostly offers Indian content like Bollywood movies and South Indian cinema.

There is little to appreciate in terms of tablet’s specifications, the Canvas Plex Tab runs on age-old Android 5.1 Lollipop and sports an 8-inch HD screen. The tablet is powered by quad-core MediaTek MT8382 processor and features 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 5MP primary camera and 2MP front shooter.

On the connectivity front, the Plex Tab supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Panasonic P77 16GB version debuts in India

Micromax isn’t the only company releasing devices based on years-old Android Lollipop, Panasonic is also doing the same. The company on Wednesday introduced an upgraded version of its P77 phone, which was originally launched in the country last year. Like Canvas Plex Tab, the P77 also runs on Android Lollipop.

It is now available via Flipkart at Rs. 5,299 in Grey and White colours.

The P77 includes 5-inch HD screen, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 1GHz quad-core MediaTek processor and 2000 mAh battery.