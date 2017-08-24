Monument Valley 2 is finally coming to Android

The sequel to much-loved puzzler Monument Valley is finally making its way to Android. The Monument Valley 2 was released on iOS in mid-June, and it is already over two months late for Android. The game developers ‘ustwo’ have still not given a specific release date, but you can now register for launch notifications on Google Play.

The original Monument Valley was introduced back in 2014 and became very popular, garnering fans across board including Kevin Spacey’s character ‘Frank Underwood’ in House of Cards.

Game description from the developers

Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.

Pricing and compatibility

According to ustwo games, the sequel will work on all Android devices running Android 4.4 or above. There is no word on the pricing right now, but it is most likely going to be same as Appstore. The iOS version is offered for $4.99.

Check out Monument Valley 2 trailer below

Are you a fan of the original Monument Valley? Eagerly waiting for the sequel? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section.