As promised, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Tuesday launched its Moto G5S and G5S Plus smartphones in the Indian market. Originally introduced earlier this month, the G5S phones are the special edition units of the company’s Moto G5 and G5 Plus, which debuted during the Mobile World Congress 2017.

Moto G5S has been priced at Rs. 13,999, while the G5S Plus will retail at Rs. 15,999. Both smartphones will be available via Amazon as well as the company’s Moto Hub outlets beginning 11:59PM, August 29.

Part of the company’s much-successful Moto G-range, the phones stick to the tried and tested formula of proving mid-range specifications in a budget price. Moto G5S sports a 5.2-inch FHD display, 16MP primary camera, 5MP front shooter and 3000 mAh battery. On the other hand, Moto G5S Plus sports a larger 5.5-inch screen and comes with dual 13MP rear cameras. The company has also packed an 8MP shooter on the front and 3000 mAh battery in the phone. You can check out the full specifications of both smartphones below.

Moto G5S full specifications

Display: 5.2-inch 1080x1920p

Processor: 1.4GHz octa-core processor

Memory: 4GB, 32GB internal storage, microSD card slot

Cameras: 16-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera

OS: Android 7.1 Nougat

Connectivity: Wi-FI, Bluetooth v4.20, NFC, 4G VoLTE

Dimensions & weight: 150×73.5×8.2mm to 9.5 mm, 157 grams

Battery: 3000 mAh

Motorola Moto G5S Plus full specifications

Display: 5.5-inch 1080x1920p

Processor: 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Memory: 4GB, 64GB internal storage, microSD card slot

Cameras: 13-megapixel dual rear cameras, 8-megapixel front camera

OS: Android 7.1 Nougat

Connectivity: Wi-FI, Bluetooth v4.20, NFC, 4G VoLTE

Dimensions & weight: 153.50 x 76.20 x 9.50(mm), 168 grams

Battery: 3000 mAh

Colour options: Lunar Grey, Blush Gold

Moto G5 and G5 Plus price-cuts

In addition to the launch of Moto G5S phones, Motorola India revealed that they are reducing the prices of Moto G5 and G5 Plus phones. The G5 will be available at Rs 11,999, while the G5 Plus will sell at Rs 14,999.