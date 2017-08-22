Moto G5S Plus launching in India on August 29, to be Amazon-exclusive

Motorola has revealed that it is all set to introduce the new Moto G5S Plus smartphone in the Indian market. The phone will be unveiled on August 29 with exclusive availability on Amazon.in.

Originally announced earlier this month with a price-tag of 299 euros (Rs 22,700), the Moto G5S Plus sports a 5.5-inch full HD display. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

The smartphone is offered in 3GB RAM/ 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage variants. But it is unclear right now whether the Lenovo-owned company will release just one or both versions in the country.

Among other specifications, the Moto G5S Plus includes fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE connectivity and 3000 mAh battery.

Dual primary cameras

The dual-camera setup on the rear is the key feature of the smartphone, which features 13MP RGB and 13MP monochrome sensors. On the front, Motorola has added an 8MP shooter with wide-angle lens and LED flash.

On the software front, the G5S Plus runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and will likely receive the Android Oreo update before the end of the year.

The India pricing and exact availability date are unknown right now. But as soon as we hear about it, you guys will be the first to know.