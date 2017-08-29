Moto X4 expected to launch this week

It seems we will finally see the launch of Motorola’s next X-series smartphone this week.

The company’s Philippines arm has set-up a Facebook live event ‘hellomoto X Jadine FB live’ on September 2, where the company is expected to talk about new Moto X smartphone. If you are wondering, Jadine stands for two celebrities featured in the top image – Nadine Lustre and James Reid.

I don’t believe that the Philippines event will act as the global debut of the Moto X4 and the company will most likely unveil it earlier that day or at some IFA event. Either way, the phone will be launched this week.

As per leaks, Moto X4 will reportedly feature 5.2-inch full-HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The phone is also said to pack 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, dual 12MP rear cameras, and 16MP front camera. Here is a look at the leaked official render of the phone if you haven’t already seen.

Given the specifications, the phone is not going to be a very expensive device. It is tipped to retail starting $349.99.