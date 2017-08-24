Peter Dinklage’s Rememory is now available for free on Google Play

Google earlier today revealed in a blog post that sci-fi thriller Rememory is now available in Google Play. The movie will be offered for free exclusively in Google Play for a limited period. The theatrical release is set for September 8.

The search giant has not clarified which markets will get the movie for free today as it is still being shown as unavailable in India (and probably other markets). We will update the post as soon as we have some new information, till that time you can check the availability status in your country at this link.

Coming to the movie, Rememory stars Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button’s Julia Ormond, and Star Trek’s Anton Yelchin. It is directed by Mark Palansky.

Here are some plot details via Google Play description.

A visionary scientific pioneer is found dead shortly after he unveils his newest work: a device able to extract, record and play a person’s memories. Soon, a mysterious man shows up at his widow’s door, claiming to be a friend of her late husband. After stealing the machine from the house, the man uses it to try and solve the mystery of its inventor’s death, beginning an investigation of memories that lead him to unexpected and dangerous places.

You can check out Rememory trailer below.



Rememory hasn’t received many favourable reviews from critics. Its average rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 4/10.