Acer Chromebook 15 gets aluminum build & a price bump

Acer on Wednesday announced that it is releasing a refreshed Chromebook 15. The updated version swaps plastic build with an aluminum build. In addition, the device will now last longer on battery. Acer claims you can get as much as 12 hours of battery life from the Chromebook 15.

In other specifications, the Chromebook packs a full HD 15.6-inch screen.

“The new Acer Chromebook 15’s huge display is a visual feast. Movies, apps, games and websites are immersive and the stunning display pairs beautifully with an aluminum design, quiet performance and up to 12 hours of battery life. The Chromebook 15 continues Acer’s legacy of delivering the most innovative Chromebooks in the industry and in the widest range of sizes,” said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

Other key features of new Acer Chromebook 15

Option for dual-core Intel Celeron and quad-core Intel Pentium processors

32 GB or 64 GB of eMMC storage

4 GB or 8 GB of RAM

Size & weight : 378 W x 256 D x 18.9 H mm (14.88 W x 10.08 D x 0.74 H inches), 1.72 kg (3.79 pounds)

Connectivity and ports : Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, combo headphone/speaker jack, SD card reader

Two full-sized upward-facing speakers

Full-sized keyboard and large touchpad

HD webcam has a wide 88-degree field of view

Pricing and availability

Acer says the refreshed Chromebook 15 will start $399 (in US) and 499 euros (in EU). It will be available beginning October.