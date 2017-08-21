‘Replacement parts’ can completely hijack your phone’s security

It is as if there is already not enough to worry about smartphone security that there is a new avenue for malicious hackers to completely hijack your phone.

A research indicates that replacement screens with secrets chips can be used to log keyboard inputs, install harmful apps, take pictures and send emails to the attacker.

According to Ars Technica, these booby-trapped displays are indistinguishable from the real deal and can exploit the system vulnerabilities to bypass the built-in security protections.

Such malicious secret chips cost less than $10, making to affordable to all and a massive security nightmare.

Given the high cost of replacing cracked screens with branded parts, the consumers often go for cheaper alternatives from unknown companies, making them vulnerable to such attacks.

The researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev wrote that the manufacturers should not take these threats lightly and design their security defenses accordingly.

Read more about such booby-trapped touchscreens at Ars Technica.