Samsung Bixby now available in over 200 countries globally

Samsung has announced that it has expanded the support for its voice assistant Bixby to 200 markets. Samsung Bixby will now be available in countries like India, UK, Canada, Australia, South Africa and more.

Originally released in just two markets – US and South Korea – the app still supports only two languages – US English and Korean. However, Samsung is promising to expand Bixby’s capabilities to additional languages in the future.

“Now millions of customers worldwide have access to a new and intelligent way of interacting with their phone. The expansion of Bixby’s voice capabilities is an initial step in the continued rollout of Bixby functionality. In the future, Bixby will have the learning power to offer more intelligent and personalized interactions and seamless connections across more devices,” said Samsung’s Injong Rhee.

Bixby works with select smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ and if you carry one of these phones, you can start using Bixby by pressing the dedicated Bixby button. You will also be able to activate Bixby by simply saying, “Hi Bixby.”

A competitor to Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri, Bixby hasn’t gotten the most favourable reviews, but the company notes that the assistant learns over time and improves its functionality.

To remind you, Bixby can do a number of tasks in including managing apps and settings as well as clicking photos, searching through a photo album and more.