Samsung might have a taken sometime getting on the dual-camera train, but the company’s next smartphone with rear dual-camera setup is coming soon.

According to a report in a Thai website, the Korean manufacturer is planning to release a mid-range smartphone called Galaxy J7+ soon. The phone’s stand-out feature is going to be the primary dual-cameras on the back. Unlike Note 8, J7+’s rear cameras won’t have the same resolution sensors. In fact, one of the sensors is reportedly going to sport 13MP resolution and other will have just 5MP resolution. To make use of these dual-sensors, the phone will come packed with tricks like Live Focus, which are also present in the Galaxy Note 8.

Among other specifications, the Galaxy J7+ will have a 5.5-inch FHD display, octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. The phone will run on Android 7.1 Nougat and include a 16MP front shooter, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support and 3000 mAh battery.

The J7+ will be offered in Black, Gold and Pink colour options. There is, however, no word on the exact release date or pricing at this point.