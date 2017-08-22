Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch: What to expect

Samsung will unveil its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone at a press event tomorrow. Thanks to plethora of leaks and rumours, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Korean manufacturer.

In this article, I will give a lowdown of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaked features as well as other announcements that we might see at the launch.

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications

Samsung is continuing with the minimal-bezel designand the Note 8 will sport a massive 6.3-inch Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 2960p resolution. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chips depending on the market.

It will also feature 6GB of RAM, 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage and microSD slot. Among other features, you can expect to see 12MP rear dual-cameras with OIS. One of the cameras will have f/1.7 while the other will have f/2.4. The front shooter will allegedly carry 8MP resolution with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung has put in a 3300 mAh battery, which will support quick and wireless charging. In terms of connectivity options, USB Type-C port and 4G support will be present along with the usual suspects.

The software is a mystery at this point but we are hoping for Android Oreo. The presence of Android 7.1 Nougat is most likely though.

S-Pen will be available as well and the company will surely pack some new tricks for the stylus.

Other expected announcements

Although Samsung has already announced the expansion of Bixby globally, we expect to see some new details about the feature at the event. In addition, Samsung is likely to talk about the wearable devices and possibly introduce a new one or two.

Given the Note 7 debacle, the Korean manufacturer will also need to talk about quality control and why the consumers shouldn’t fear the Galaxy Note 8.

When can you expect to get the Note 8

Rumour mill suggests the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will go on pre-order this week itself with retail availability in the first or second week of September. We also have an idea about the pricing. A Chinese publication (via SamMobile) recently reported that Galaxy Note will start CNY 6,288 (US$942).