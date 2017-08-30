Samsung unveils Gear Sport, Fit 2 Pro, & new IconX earbuds

Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday took the wraps off its new wearables line-up at IFA trade fair. There’s a new smartwatch ‘Gear Sport, new fitness tracker ‘Gear Fit 2 Pro and connected earbuds ‘Gear IconX.’

Targeted to the fitness enthusiasts and everyday athletes, the new Gear devices pack a range of features including activity tracking, sleep monitoring and nutrition management.

“Samsung’s new Gear devices were designed to help consumers get the most out of their day, and help them live a healthy and well-balanced life,” the company noted in a press release.

While the Gear Fit 2 Pro will go on sale beginning September 15 in select markets at $199.99, Gear Sport and Gear IconX will be available beginning October 25. The pricing for Gear Sport and Gear IconX is unclear right now. You can check out the device specific details below.

Gear Sport & Gear Fit 2 Pro

There is quite a bit of feature overlap in these two Samsung devices. Both support swim tracking, improved water resistance, auto activity tracking and tailored goals.

In addition, Gear Sport will be able to control Samsung’s IoT devices, act as a remote control, pay for goods using NFC.

Gear IconX

These connected earbuds allow users to listen music on the go, perform tasks on phone using Bixby and listen to exercise status updates.

Specifications