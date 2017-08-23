Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 8 with 6.3-inch screen & dual-camera

Korean giant Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the new Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. A successor to the company’s ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, the Note 8 will go on sale beginning September 15. The pre-orders however open August 24 in most markets. In India, you can head over to Amazon.in to register for Galaxy Note 8 availability notifications.

Sporting a giant 6.3-inch Infinity display, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the company’s latest attempt to offer the best mobile productivity device in the market. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Exynos/ Snapdragon processor with 6GB of RAM.

Like all other Note-series products, the Galaxy Note 8 includes a S-Pen, which has been improved since the last iteration. It as a finer tip and improved pressure sensitivity.

Another key feature of the Samsung Note flagship is the dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. This setup houses two 12MP image sensors with optical image stabilisation. The Galaxy Note8 is also equipped with an 8MP front-facing camera.

“From the Infinity Display to the enhanced S Pen and a powerful Dual Camera, the Galaxy Note8 lets people do things they never thought were possible,” said DJ Koh, president of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

The Note 8 will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat (no Oreo sadly) and comes with the usual Samsung bells and whistles including Bixby.

Among other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 packs water/ dust resistance, fast wireless charging, iris scanner, and fingerprint sensor. You can check out the detailed specs at the end of the post.

There is no word on the pricing at this point, but we hope to hear from the company soon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960×1440 (521ppi)

Processor: Octa-core Exynos/ Octa-core Snapdragon processor (depends on the market)

Battery: 3300 mAh battery

Cameras: Dual cameras on the back with dual OIS – (Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7 and Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS) and 8MP front shooter with AF, F1.7

Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm

Memory: 6GB of RAM, 64/128/256GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, ANT+

Other features: Iris scanner, Fingerprint sensor, Heart-rate sensor

OS: Android 7.1.1