Samsung unveils new Gear VR for Note 8; Gear Fit 2 Pro incoming

Turns out Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is so big that the company had to build a new Gear VR headset. The newly announced smartphone doesn’t fit in the old headset, which came out with S8 and S8+.

Since it was just a matter of creating slightly bigger headset, Samsung doesn’t seem to have made any changes from the old version. It will still cost the same ($129.99 in US).

The new Gear VR headset is backwards compatible and will work not just with Note 8, but also with most recent flagships including S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, S6, and S6 Edge.

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro, new Gear Sport to launch at IFA

On Wednesday when Samsung was preparing for Note 8 launch, the company let the Gear Fit 2 Pro slip on its website in Malaysia. Although the listing was swiftly removed, it became clear that Samsung is indeed bringing a new fitness tracker, which will be announced at the company’s IFA press event.

An upgrade over the Gear Fit2 tracker, the new device adds better water resistance and improved buckle strap.

The company has included a new Speedo app, which will help the users track their swimming. Other features include curved AMOLED display, GPS, and heart-rate sensor.

The Gear Fit 2 Pro will be offered in Black and Red colours options.

There is no word on the pricing.

In addition to Gear Fit 2 Pro, the company will also showcase the new Gear Sport smartwatch at the event.